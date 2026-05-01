The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Jim Foster's avatar
Jim Foster
1d

Amazes me that firearms have kept me breathing while 42,000 people die in auto accidents 4000 drown 120,000 drug death snd the myriad of druggies and drunks aka zombies and these gaslighters talk about firearms

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Chris B's avatar
Chris B
1d

It's legal to travel on regulated airlines with firearms. It should not be different for any other means of public or private transportation if an individual is not under prohibited status.

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