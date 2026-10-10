The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
Oct 10

When actual facts don't matter you can make any sort of spurious claim and back it up with apparent statistics. For example, all heroin addicts start on milk, therefore we should ban milk for babies. The truth of that initial statement is undisputed, but it has no relevance to the imputed conclusion since all babies start on milk. The one truth we can glean from the professor's thesis and supporting statements is: liars will lie. A common statistic used by gun banners is that gun deaths are nearly equal to automobile accident deaths. While this can appear true if you manipulate the statistics, what is hidden in that statement is that car deaths are the result of unintended accidents, while approximately 60% of gun deaths are intentional suicide, and a large proportion of the remaining gun deaths can be traced to a limited number of urban populations (Chicago, I'm Looking at you).

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C. Richard Archie's avatar
C. Richard Archie
Oct 10Edited

It is obvious that the good professor is lacking in cognitive skills when it comes to the "history" of firearms regulation in the US, and the rulings of our Supreme Court, as well as an inability to understand the English language.

He should take a remedial course in operative v. prefatory structure...

The Constitution and the included Bill of Rights is after all simply a set of chains placed on government and its political subdivisions (e.g. Law Enforcement) by the People.

Only people have rights, government has delegated powers issued them by the governed who are the sovereigns.

You were kind in your assessment of his rank as a pundit, I would characterize him a cull.

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