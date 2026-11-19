by Lee Williams

Mat Bahl wrote most of Florida’s Parkland bill and is responsible for all of the excesses and civil rights violations in the document, which lawmakers are only now getting around to clearing up.

To put it into simple terms, Mat Bahl is rabidly anti-gun.

Now, according to several sources, Bahl is a major candidate to become chief-of-staff for Governor-elect Byron Donalds—who by the way voted against the Parkland bill.

Donalds, while running for governor, sought out Second Amendment supporters.

He supported scrapping Florida’s “red flag” law, which became law in 2018 following the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He also supported open carry, which came to fruition, finally.

Donalds campaigned on restoring Floridians’ Constitutional rights—especially the Second Amendment.

So, given his pro-gun positions, it makes you wonder whether he is even aware of Bahl’s staunch anti-gun advocacy.

For anyone who values their Second Amendment rights, giving Bahl a seat anywhere in the governor’s office would be unacceptable to the extreme, not to mention constantly worrisome.

Bahl was a former staffer in the Florida House of Representatives where he wielded incredible power—more than many actual elected officials.

Another top adviser once described him as an “influencer of influencers.”

Bahl has never been shy about his strong anti-gun actions and beliefs.

If Bahl now ends up working for Governor-elect Donalds in any capacity—most especially chief-of-staff—the state’s gun community will be outraged, especially since we remain one of the last truly pro-gun states.

Donalds cannot start out like this.

Quite frankly, let’s hope he somehow sees the light.

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