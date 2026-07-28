The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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BJS's avatar
BJS
6h

The AR-15 is only analogous to the iPhone in that both are ubiquitous. As a commonly owned firearm, the AR-15 can never be banned under the Heller and McDonald decisions. The anti-gun activists will never admit that the real reason they oppose our self-defense-oriented culture of private gun ownership is that it keeps them from imposing every tyrannical hare-brained scheme Progressives dream up on a defenseless, compliant citizenry .

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Mcpig
5hEdited

Even the meanest intellect, with knowledge of the history of the 2A and the very words of the Framers before them, should be able to decipher their universalist approach to the absolutely critical issue of an armed populace being the ultimate guarantor of a free Republic.

As Professor Hal Holbrook stated, decades ago, if there were views contrary to our universally armed citizenry, contemporary to the Constitutions founding, it is the "best kept secret in history" as not one example of any such ideation exists today. And irrefutable is that if a contrary view did exist our opponents would use it as a cudgel to beat us into submission: they cannot because such writings do not exist.

And if pressed on the issue, the closest our opponents can supply is Alexander Hamilton, in Federalist #29, who opposed Madisons yeomanry militia of Federalist #46. A not from any fear of a universalist possession of military capable arms, or an armed populace in general, or any dread of widespread violence, but wholly due to the disruption of the economy and societal order that a universally armed citizenry would present in time, training and equipping.

Indeed Hamilton, as an alternative, espoused a 'select militia' of chosen men as a less disruptive and least expensive drain on the economics of his day. Still undeniable is that he still espoused a universally armed populace, in conjunction to his 'select militia' writing in Federalist #29: "The best we can hope for in the population at large is that they be properly armed and equipped."

No, our founders, if viewing the arguments on the issue of a universally armed population today, and private possession of militarilly capable arms, would be on our side and likely be 'Life Members" of the NRA as well.

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