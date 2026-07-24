The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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theSARfellow's avatar
theSARfellow
8h

Yes indeed I do, it's called the US CONSTITUTION..

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
8h

The entire once sort of professional field of journalism has fallen on very hard times indeed and outlets like The Trace are Exhibit A for how far it has fallen. Many of the writers seem to have been chosen because of the diversity boxes they can check off and it certainly seems like they use AI for at least some of their writing.

Of course none of that really matters, The Trace doesn't write to convince people of their arguments but as fodder for the existing anti-2A zealots.

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