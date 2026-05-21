by Lee Williams

Patrick “Tate” Adamiak was arrested more than four years ago even though he never committed any crime. More than 40 officers led by ATF Agents kicked down his doors and ripped apart his home.

They found nothing illegal—not a thing—yet he’s starting the fourth year of his 20-year federal prison sentence.

Bottom line: He is completely innocent.

For those of you who have asked, here’s Tate’s address:

Patrick Tate Adamiak



#95252-509



Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix



PO Box 2000



Joint Base MDL NJ, 08640

So far, we’ve written 44 stories about Tate, his family and what they are facing.

Here they are:

What Pennsylvania lawmakers are not doing for Patrick Tate Adamiak, May 19, 2026

Tate Adamiak’s letter to the new ATF director, May 13, 2026

Tate Adamiak’s upcoming ‘Diesel Therapy’ cancelled—he won, May 10, 2026

UPDATED: Tate Adamiak to receive 50 days of ‘Diesel Therapy’ punishment, May 06, 2026

SAF files amicus brief urging Supreme Court to review Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak’s case, May 04, 2026

How you can help free Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak, April 20, 2026

How Tate Adamiak’s 20-year sentence compares to 10 other ATF cases, Apr 14, 2026

It’s been four long years since ATF arrested Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak, Apr 08, 2026

An interview with The AK Guy, GOP candidate for U.S. House, Brandon Herrera, Apr 01, 2026

How President Trump’s ATF can help Tate Adamiak, Mar 12, 2026

Adamiak remains behind bars, guiltless but ignored by the Trump Administration, Feb 17, 2026

Behind bars: A day in the life of Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak, Dec 11, 2025

Expert firearm witness criticizes ATF’s treatment of Patrick “Tate” Adamiak, Nov 18, 2025

Even the ATF now admits inert RPGs—including Adamiak’s—are not firearms, Nov 11, 2025

How Adamiak received 20 years in prison for semi-auto Uzis and other legal guns, gun parts, Nov 04, 2025

Adamiak’s attorney strikes back at his criminal charges, Nov 01, 2025

Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak’s criminal case now depends on his appellate attorney, Oct 21, 2025

BREAKING: Appellate Court finds one of Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak’s convictions violated Double Jeopardy Clause of the Fifth Amendment, Oct 14, 2025

Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak’s appeal was quick, inconclusive, Sep 12, 2025

Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak’s appeal relies solely on the truth, Sep 09, 2025

While gun owners strongly support Adamiak, politicians don’t, Sep 04, 2025

Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak’s appeal will be heard in 10 days, Sep 02, 2025

Hey, ATF! Nothing you found in Tate Adamiak’s home is illegal, Aug 19, 2025

Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak’s asks President Trump for a pardon, July 30, 2025

Adamiak: ATF’s machinegun charges are complete fiction, July 8, 2025

Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak: ‘Thanks for the help, New Jersey!’ July 1, 2025

Former ATF official: ‘Adamiak should not be in prison’ Jun 26, 2025

ATF prepping the same untruths, toy guns for Adamiak’s appeal, Jun 24, 2025

Judge unknowingly admits Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak’s inert RPGs were legal Jun 10, 2025

How Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak received a 20-year prison sentence May 20, 2025

How ATF falsely charged former sailor with possessing destructive devices May 13, 2025

Former sailor should be pardoned, ATF agents should be charged Apr 29, 2025

Meet the man whose lies put an innocent sailor in prison for 20 years Apr 25, 2025

How ATF used inert RPGs to imprison American sailor for two decades Apr 22, 2025

ATF wanted former sailor to serve an additional 10 years in prison for 100% legal MAC flats Apr 15, 2025

Q&A: Former sailor discusses his 20-year prison sentence, the ATF and his hope for the future Apr 08, 2025

Federal prosecutors now using ATF’s lies and fake evidence to harm former sailor’s legal appeal Apr 01, 2025

Trump should pardon innocent sailor jailed by Biden administration for 20 years Mar 18, 2025

One of the worst things ATF has ever done Feb 24, 2025

Sailor serving 20-years in prison for legal semi-auto collectibles Feb 18, 2025

How a replica STEN gun led to a sailor’s 20-year prison sentence Feb 14, 2025

Free Patrick Tate Adamiak Jan 31, 2025

ATF lied to convict sailor now serving 20 years in prison for selling legal gun parts — A SPECIAL REPORT Jan 29, 2025

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