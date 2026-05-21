The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Doris Wise's avatar
Doris Wise
1d

Lee Williams is one of the very few journalists who has consistently exposed the Tate Adamiak case for what it really represents: the dangerous power of unelected federal agencies to destroy the lives of Americans through manufactured interpretations and unchecked bureaucratic authority.

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Logan Metesh's avatar
Logan Metesh
21h

When this all first started unfolding, Tate's lawyer contacted me about potential help with the case given my background. Sadly, things went so sideways so quick I never got the chance.

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