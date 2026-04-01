The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Kalihi Valley Druid's avatar
Kalihi Valley Druid
5d

Gosh it sure would be a shame if the ATF didn't get all their funding in the next appropriations bill.

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
5d

Something I really like about Brandon is that he seems to "get it" on issues other than the 2A. The Second Amendment is critical of course but it doesn't exist in a vacuum and other policies impact it even if they aren't specifically about gun rights.

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