The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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FL Native's avatar
FL Native
8h

AG Uthmeier has been handing us victory after victory. Getting rid of Rick Scott's turd legislation is another step in the right direction. I'd like to see it completely stricken from the books, though.

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Kathleen Redick's avatar
Kathleen Redick
8h

Since the Loonies yell, “Free Palestine.”, can we make ours “Free Bleau, Free Bleau, Free Bleau”?

Come on, AG Uthmeier!

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