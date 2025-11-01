The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

John Van Stry's avatar
John Van Stry
4d

The ATF did this in the 'lightning links' case. They spend hours reworking the links (which were the WRONG size to function and of course had to be cut out). Because THAT case was allowed to stand, now the ATF is legally allowed to use their shops to rework the evidence to gain a conviction.

The lightning links case was the test case. Now the law is 'set' and good luck overturning it.

Someone needs to go after the case that set the precedent as well.

Douglas Ferris
4d

Matthew Larosiere is pounding home the issues that make this case so important to expose the misdeeds of the ATF and to safeguard every collector or gun parts in America from the ATF.

A panel of fifth-graders could plainly see that the ATF took what was and argued on what it could be and then manufactured evidence to fit their case. The ATF, especially ATF Firearms Enforcement Officer Jeffrey Bodell, went the extra mile to railroad Patrick and throw him in jail for 20 years ruining his life and career, and the judge at the time let him do it. Release Patrick, arrest Bedell, and throw that judge off the bench. We need justice for all!!

