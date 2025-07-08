The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

CK1
6h

"[B]odell’s actions should be criminal, and so should the prosecutors who are enforcing these laws, in which they have no clue how they apply to the actual evidence.” -quote from Lee's article

As a Texas peace officer, now retired, I took great pains to learn the spirit and the letter of the law before applying it. I didn't want to arrest or charge someone without knowing/understanding the intention of the law.

Either Bodell and the prosecutors are really that clueless or very nefarious and wanting to pad their resume no matter how many lives they've damaged in the process. Either way, IMO, they are culpable of a miscarriage of justice. This case should be at the top of the list for Pres. Trump's pardons committee.

Iris Weston
9h

No record of Bodell could be found? Hmm, could he be in the same place as Lon Horiuchi of Ruby Ridge?

