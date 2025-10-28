The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry's avatar
Henry
21h

Sarasota has always been a poster city for liberal, artsy-fartsy shitholes. And those law enforcement thugs weren't "scared." They were on a power trip.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Bolton's avatar
James Bolton
17h

The American people are to blame for the constant confusion and unconstitutional policies that threaten our way of life in this nation. For too long, we have tolerated belligerent attitudes and actions by both our elected and agency officials toward our God given and Constitutionally protected rights.

The law is affirmative, written and done! These constant legal games are nothing more than subversion. The proponents of these vain arguments know exactly what they are doing. They are wearing Americans down under the guise of an on going political insurgency.

Those officials who say they support the second amendment, only support it as long as the flow of support is running in that direction. If we weaken our stance at all, and it’s already weak, most of them will drift into the subversive policy shift. I’ve personally watched this happen regarding other policies several times in my 29 yrs of legal and civil intelligence investigations.

We are losing the war folks and that’s a fact that many don’t want to accept. Do you believe the next generation will stand up? Absolutely not!

It’s our time. We are the generation that must bring correction to our failing path. We can not rely on any administration to solve this and many other issues. Our founders warned us of this delinquent disposition.

Let’s get in the game folks! It’s your future and that of your children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture