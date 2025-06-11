Folks,

Here’s another list of all the stories we’ve written about Patrick “Tate” Adamiak, who is serving 20 years in prison for crimes he never committed, which were filed against him by the ATF.

We will keep investigating Adamiak’s case until the government takes action. We will keep this list active and up to date until he’s freed.

Many thanks to all who have asked for this.

Lee

Former sailor should be pardoned, ATF agents should be charged Apr 29, 2025

Meet the man whose lies put an innocent sailor in prison for 20 years Apr 25, 2025

How ATF used inert RPGs to imprison American sailor for two decades Apr 22, 2025

ATF wanted former sailor to serve an additional 10 years in prison for 100% legal MAC flats Apr 15, 2025

Trump should pardon innocent sailor jailed by Biden administration for 20 years Mar 18, 2025

One of the worst things ATF has ever done Feb 24, 2025

Free Patrick Tate Adamiak Jan 31, 2025