A new list of our stories about Patrick 'Tate' Adamiak, by popular demand
Many thanks to all who have asked.
Folks,
Here’s another list of all the stories we’ve written about Patrick “Tate” Adamiak, who is serving 20 years in prison for crimes he never committed, which were filed against him by the ATF.
We will keep investigating Adamiak’s case until the government takes action. We will keep this list active and up to date until he’s freed.
Many thanks to all who have asked for this.
Lee
Judge unknowingly admits Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak’s inert RPGs were legal Jun 10, 2025
How Patrick ‘Tate’ Adamiak received a 20-year prison sentence M2025ay 20,
How ATF falsely charged former sailor with possessing destructive devices May 13, 2025
Former sailor should be pardoned, ATF agents should be charged Apr 29, 2025
Meet the man whose lies put an innocent sailor in prison for 20 years Apr 25, 2025
How ATF used inert RPGs to imprison American sailor for two decades Apr 22, 2025
ATF wanted former sailor to serve an additional 10 years in prison for 100% legal MAC flats Apr 15, 2025
Q&A: Former sailor discusses his 20-year prison sentence, the ATF and his hope for the future Apr 08, 2025
Federal prosecutors now using ATF’s lies and fake evidence to harm former sailor’s legal appeal Apr 01, 2025
Trump should pardon innocent sailor jailed by Biden administration for 20 years Mar 18, 2025
One of the worst things ATF has ever done Feb 24, 2025
Sailor serving 20-years in prison for legal semi-auto collectibles Feb 18, 2025
How a replica STEN gun led to a sailor’s 20-year prison sentence Feb 14, 2025
Free Patrick Tate Adamiak Jan 31, 2025
ATF lied to convict sailor now serving 20 years in prison for selling legal gun parts — A SPECIAL REPORT Jan 29, 2025
Great articles on Our Military Brother Lee. I see no reason why the President should not Vindicate Him!!
Going against peaceable people is an easy way to build a career.