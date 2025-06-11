The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Baumer's avatar
Keith Baumer
21h

Great articles on Our Military Brother Lee. I see no reason why the President should not Vindicate Him!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
21h

Going against peaceable people is an easy way to build a career.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture