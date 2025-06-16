The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
12h

Political affiliation only matters if the media can link the shooter to Trump somehow. Notice the political affiliation of the guy that shot up the Republican Congressional baseball team didn't matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
12h

This piece of garbage is the poster boy for all the rhetoric the Democrat party spews! It really doesn't matter who he votes for, his actions show a dissatisfaction with elected Democrats who just happened to vote with Republicans on the repeal of MinnesotaCare legislation. It sounds trite, but I don't attribute needless violence to Republicans - they aren't the party that chooses violence as a cure.

I enjoyed the article. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture