The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Steven Barsky's avatar
Steven Barsky
1h

The Trace, and most of the left wing "news" media, obviously subscribe to the motto, "Never let the facts get in the way of a good story."

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BJS's avatar
BJS
2h

The Left is filled with these types of careerists. Professionals like these Trace Board Members will never make a dime providing something customer’s would buy in a voluntary exchange. Instead they use government money, funneled through “non-profits” to impose their views on the otherwise unwilling public by “nudge” or government force. The success of their programs is never evaluated objectively. Their failures are explained away with endless demands for more money, more power and empty promises that if the benighted public would only capitulate to their latest Progressive regime, it would be delivered from all the unavoidable ills which have always plagued mankind.

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