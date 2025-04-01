A list of our stories about Patrick "Tate" Adamiak, by popular demand
Many thanks to all who have asked.
Folks,
Here’s a list of the stories written about Patrick “Tate” Adamiak, who is serving 20 years in prison for crimes he never committed, which were filed against him by the ATF. We will keep this list active and up to date until he’s freed.
Lee
Federal prosecutors now using ATF’s lies and fake evidence to harm former sailor’s legal appeal Apr 01, 2025
Trump should pardon innocent sailor jailed by Biden administration for 20 years Mar 18, 2025
One of the worst things ATF has ever done Feb 24, 2025
Sailor serving 20-years in prison for legal semi-auto collectibles Feb 18, 2025
How a replica STEN gun led to a sailor’s 20-year prison sentence Feb 14, 2025
Free Patrick Tate Adamiak Jan 31, 2025
ATF lied to convict sailor now serving 20 years in prison for selling legal gun parts — A SPECIAL REPORT Jan 29, 2025
