Folks,

Here’s a list of the stories written about Patrick “Tate” Adamiak, who is serving 20 years in prison for crimes he never committed, which were filed against him by the ATF. We will keep this list active and up to date until he’s freed.

Many thanks to all who have asked for this.

Lee

Trump should pardon innocent sailor jailed by Biden administration for 20 years Mar 18, 2025

One of the worst things ATF has ever done Feb 24, 2025

Free Patrick Tate Adamiak Jan 31, 2025