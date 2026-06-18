The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

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Bill Tominosky's avatar
Bill Tominosky
16h

Sounds exactly like ACA - ObamaCare. We need to pass it to know what’s in it.

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
16h

There is a solution to this unconstitutional mess, but it involves a battalion of US Marines and likely a number of firing squads. In the USVI the corruption is near total. There is very little hope for change.

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