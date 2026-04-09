The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
4h

Lee, I had not realized the extent of your coverage of Adamiak's sad case. When he is finally cleared of all these spurious charges he should extend a solid thank you to you for keeping his plight in the public eye. In point of fact, all gun owners owe you a measure of appreciation for your efforts. This NFA nonsense impacts the freedoms each of us hope to enjoy. They will not be truly secure until the NFA is in the dustbin of history

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture