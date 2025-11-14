The Gun Writer

The Gun Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Wiedenmann's avatar
David Wiedenmann
1d

Hey, Lee thanks for compiling all of them in one believe it or not. I’ve saved all the ones in my Lee Williams file. hopefully he walks free soon. I still can’t believe how they railroaded that sailor absolutely pathetic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lee Williams
Steven Barsky's avatar
Steven Barsky
1d

Lee, I have forwarded this list to William Kirk who runs Washington Gun Law and his Youtube Channel of the same name. I am hoping that somebody picks up the mantle and champions Patrick's story besides you. You have gone above and beyond to support this young man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Lee Williams and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture